Hanley Foundation Announces $35 Million Capital Campaign Initiative

Hanley Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to substance use prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support, made an announcement of a $35 million capital campaign initiative chaired by Gary Harris to bolster the expansion of the Hanley Center.

The campaign kick-off event, hosted by Joanie Van der Grift and Palm Beach Town Mayor Danielle H. Moore focused on raising funds for capital enhancements, including new treatment pavilions and expanded programs.

Notable benefactors include Mary Alice Fortin Foundation and Jeff and Aggie Stoops of the Stoops Family Foundation.

Situated on 14 acres of botanical gardens adjacent to a major hospital system, Hanley Center stands equipped with decades of experience and dedication to addressing addiction with compassion and efficacy.