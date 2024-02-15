Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Hanley Foundation Announces $35 Million Capital Campaign Initiative

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/15/2024

Dale Closi, Carol Rafter, Joanie and Fritz Van der GriftThe Buzz Agency

Aggie and Jeffrey StoopsThe Buzz Agency

Palm Beach Town Mayor Danielle H. Moore, Turner BenoitThe Buzz Agency

Gary Harris, Rachel Docekal, Deedee HarrisThe Buzz Agency

Jeffrey Stoops, Rachel Docekal, Aggie StoopsThe Buzz Agency

Rachel Docekal, Gary HarrisThe Buzz Agency

Hanley Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to substance use prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support, made an announcement of a $35 million capital campaign initiative chaired by Gary Harris to bolster the expansion of the Hanley Center.

The campaign kick-off event, hosted by Joanie Van der Grift and Palm Beach Town Mayor Danielle H. Moore focused on raising funds for capital enhancements, including new treatment pavilions and expanded programs.

Notable benefactors include Mary Alice Fortin Foundation and Jeff and Aggie Stoops of the Stoops Family Foundation.

Situated on 14 acres of botanical gardens adjacent to a major hospital system, Hanley Center stands equipped with decades of experience and dedication to addressing addiction with compassion and efficacy.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles