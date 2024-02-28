Joe Chierchio Paints 'Snow Day' for His 34th Dan's Papers Cover

March 1, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Joe Chierchio

This week’s issue of Dan’s Papers marks Water Mill painter Joe Chierchio’s 34th time as our featured cover artist. Here, he discusses his snow day memories, creative process and 2024 goals.

A Chat with Joe Chierchio

What inspired your “Snow Day” cover painting, and what is one snowy memory you hold dear?

I always loved snow as a kid — snowball fights, forts made out of snow and, of course, sleigh rides.

I used to sell Christmas trees on the corner of my block. I built a man made of snow on the side of a building. Lots of people and cars stopped to admire him. That’s when I realized I had talent.

What is something unique about your creative process or style of painting?

I always start with an idea of something people can relate to, not just a pretty picture but a story. I am a storyteller, like my favorite artist Norman Rockwell.

What do you enjoy most or find most rewarding about being an artist?

It’s a great way to express yourself — turning fantasy into reality.

What is your proudest art accomplishment of 2023?

Being chosen to create another cover for Dan’s Papers (the March 31, 2023 issue) — it’s always a challenge and a great honor.

What is one goal that you’re working toward in 2024?

Creating new concepts and showing my art in different venues. I am always creating new ideas and pushing the envelope.

To view more of Joe Chierchio’s artwork and past Dan’s Papers covers, visit joechierchioart.com.