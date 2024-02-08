Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Journey to Africa Gala Raises Over $2.2 Million

By Staff
1 minute 02/08/2024

Philippe and Deborah DaumanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Thomas C. Quick, Rosie Fernandez, Chris FlowersCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Carole Moran, Margo McKnightCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Hilary Greary Ross, The Honorable Wilbur L. RossCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Howard and Michele KesslerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Jack and Eileen ConnorsCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Luis and Lillian FernandezCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lynne Wheat, Thomas PeterffyCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Stephen and Christine ShwarzmanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lew and Ali SandersCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

In a display of philanthropy and wildlife celebration, life-sized lighted giraffes warmly greeted 350 guests to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society‘s Journey to Africa Gala. Chairs Deborah Dauman and Hilary Geary Ross orchestrated the evening.

The Zoo’s Board of Directors Chairman, Michele Kessler, alongside Board Member Thomas C. Quick, Board Member were Honorary Chairmen. The event raised over $2.2 million in support of the organization’s conservation mission.

The Gala offered encounters with jaguars, African crested porcupines, and squirrel monkeys. Guests were treated to food, dancing and a live auction conducted by Quick.

