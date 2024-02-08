Journey to Africa Gala Raises Over $2.2 Million

Philippe and Deborah Dauman Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Thomas C. Quick, Rosie Fernandez, Chris Flowers Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Carole Moran, Margo McKnight Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Hilary Greary Ross, The Honorable Wilbur L. Ross Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Howard and Michele Kessler Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Jack and Eileen Connors Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Luis and Lillian Fernandez Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Lynne Wheat, Thomas Peterffy Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Stephen and Christine Shwarzman Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART Lew and Ali Sanders Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

In a display of philanthropy and wildlife celebration, life-sized lighted giraffes warmly greeted 350 guests to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society‘s Journey to Africa Gala. Chairs Deborah Dauman and Hilary Geary Ross orchestrated the evening.

The Zoo’s Board of Directors Chairman, Michele Kessler, alongside Board Member Thomas C. Quick, Board Member were Honorary Chairmen. The event raised over $2.2 million in support of the organization’s conservation mission.

The Gala offered encounters with jaguars, African crested porcupines, and squirrel monkeys. Guests were treated to food, dancing and a live auction conducted by Quick.