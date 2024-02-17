Lillian Vishno of Sag Harbor Remembered as Loving Educator

Lillian Vishno

Lillian Vishno, beloved wife, mother and friend, died on January 10. She was 91.

She was the daughter of Michael and Mary Lekas of New Haven, Connecticut. She graduated from New Haven State Teachers College and taught elementary school in New Haven. After she married Robert Vishno from Brandford, Connecticut, the couple moved in 1956 to Sag Harbor, where they both became teachers at Pierson High School and Lillian taught third grade for 30 years.

Vishno started the Migrant Lunch Program in Bridgehampton. She was also a point away from life master in bridge, which she really enjoyed. In addition to being past president of the Olde Towne Garden Club of Southampton, Vishno was an expert gardener and floral designer. She served as Sag Harbor Village trustee for four years. The Vishnos also enjoyed traveling around the world on the QE2 for 17 years.

Vishno is survived by Robert, her husband of 71 years, and daughters Dana Truxillo (Terrence) of Franklington, Louisiana, and Mary Beth Armstrong of Sag Harbor and predeceased by son Robert Vishno.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Dr. Tim and Meredith Schrader of Atlanta; Dr. Terrence M. Truxillo and wife, Rebecca, of New Orleans; Adrienne Truxillo and fiance, Craig Bryan, of New Orleans; Lt.Col., MD Mark Truxillo of the U.S. Air Force and wife, Sara, of Tuscon, Arizona; and Lauren Truxillo and wife, Emily, of Oregon. She also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren.