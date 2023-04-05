Pierson High School Robotics Team Advances to Championship

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sag Harbor’s Pierson High School Robotics Team recently won a chance to compete this month in the international 2023 For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Championship in Houston, Texas.

The Pierson Robotics Team, known as Team 28, competed at the FIRST Long Island Regional No. 1 event at Hofstra University, where the students were presented with the prestigious Impact Award and earned a spot at the championship in April.

“The Beast from the East” is the moniker given to the robot that the team built.

The 35-member team’s Impact Award recognizes that it best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST.

Last year the team was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation, which was established to help aid local communities by supporting the growing need for skilled manufacturing employees industrywide. The grant will help the Pierson Robotics Team with travel expenses, materials and scholarships for college-bound students.