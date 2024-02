Quogue Library Celebrates Groundhog Day

Master of Ceremonies Tim Walkman Rick Seigleman Listening to Sam's 2024 Groundhog Day Prediction Rick Seigleman Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold, Master of Ceremonies Tim Walkman Rick Seigleman Hot chocolate & treats table Rick Seigleman Eloise and Penelope Eaflick Rick Seigleman Groundhog Sam Champion Rick Seigleman

Families in Quogue gathered at the Quogue Library for a Groundhog Day celebration in which children indulged in warm cups of hot chocolate, watched the screening of a Groundhog Day movie and received limited-edition groundhog-themed mugs.

The highlight of the event was the groundhog Sam Champion, who stole the show as Master of Ceremonies Tim Walkman revealed this year’s much-awaited prediction of an early spring.