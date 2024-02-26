Suffolk GOP Nominates Shelter Island Attorney for Thiele Seat

Stephen Kiely

Shelter Island Town Attorney Stephen Kiely has been declared the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring longtime New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor).

Kiely, a Mattituck resident who unsuccessfully ran for Southold Town Board last year, was among the candidates named when the Suffolk County Republican Committee declared its nominees for congressional, New York State legislative and town-level races across eastern Long Island during the party’s convention in Smithtown on February 21.

Kiely will face Tommy John Schiavoni, the Democratic candidate who previously threw his hat in the ring for Thiele’s seat in the 1st state Assembly District, which represents the South Fork, Shelter Island and the eastern half of the North Fork.

Party leaders also endorsed for re-election U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and state Assemb. Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead).

Lalota’s Democratic challenger will be the winner of a five-way primary on June 25. Former Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) is challenging Palumbo. It was not immediately clear what Democratic candidate may challenge Giglio.