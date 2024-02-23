Southampton Town Councilman Declares Run for Thiele Seat

Tommy John Schiavoni

Democratic Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni has thrown his hat in the ring for the race to replace outgoing longtime New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor).

The Sag Harbor resident is the first candidate to emerge in the race since Thiele announced his plans to retire when his term ends at the end of this year. The Suffolk County Republican Committee had not announced its nominees for the 2024 elections as of press time. Thiele represents the state’s 1st Assembly District spanning the South Fork, Shelter Island and part of the North Fork.

“I am running for the New York State Assembly for the same reason that I sought every office thus far, to maintain what is best about our community and make changes for the better where we need them,” Schiavoni said. “I understand how people can benefit from good government, and I will use my education and experience in Albany to improve the day to day lives of all East Enders.”

Schiavoni, a retired Center Moriches school teacher, is currently serving his second term on the Southampton Town Board. He previously served on the North Haven Village Board, Sag Harbor School Board and various local zoning boards.

He said his priorities are protecting the environment, tackling health care issues such as the opioid crisis, addressing affordable housing, as well as education, small businesses, public safety, veterans and the arts.

Suffolk County Democratic Chairman Rich Schaffer said the county’s Democratic committee is expected to nominate Schiavoni for the party line.

Schaffer said, “He will carry on the Fred Thiele tradition of representing the East End by protecting the environment, preserving quality of life and public safety.”