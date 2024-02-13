Thiele Not Seeking Re-election After Three Decades as Hamptons Assembly Rep

Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr.

New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor) — the longest-serving East End state representative in history — will not seek re-election this fall after nearly 30 years representing the South Fork in Albany.

Thiele announced his decision on Monday, February 12, shortly before the Suffolk County Democratic and Republican committees will announce the candidates they nominate for the elections, but officials with neither party could immediately say who they plan to run to replace the longtime lawmaker.

“At the end of this year, I will close this chapter of my life,” Thiele said. “I look forward to new beginnings. There will be new challenges and new ways to serve.”

The assemblyman said his inspiration to serve in government came when he was a Sag Harbor elementary school student and heard President John F. Kennedy’s famous 1961 inaugural address quote, “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

His tenure left a lasting mark on the region, most notably with his passage of the Community Preservation Fund that established a 2% real estate transfer tax to fund local government acquisition of open space to prevent overdevelopment — his proudest achievement.

“There have been many successes that have kept eastern Long Island a special place,” he recalled. “It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to shape the future of our community and to work with others to achieve goals that are larger than ourselves. That has been one of the rewards of public service.”



He thanked the long list of family, educators, staff and colleagues who helped him along the way.

“Fred’s record of service to his constituents and the residents of NYS is second to none,” said Suffolk County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer. “He will be remembered as one of the most significant public officials based on his environmental record that will help generations to come.”