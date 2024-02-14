Veterans Day Wedding Giveback Contest Returns - Military Couple Can Win a Free Wedding at Brecknock Hall in Greenport

The Veterans Day Wedding Giveback is open to local veterans (Janelle Brooke Photography)

Peconic Landing, the senior living facility in Greenport, put out an open call for local military veterans to enter its contest for a chance to win a free wedding ceremony and reception.

The 12th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at Brecknock Hall in Greenport has become a tradition made possible through local contributions, with Peconic Landing providing an all-expenses-paid wedding for a military couple to celebrate their service. Scheduled for Nov. 10. 2024 — coinciding with Veterans Day — the contest welcomes entries from both current and veteran service members. At least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Our wedding was an absolute dream,” recalled the most recent winning couple, Edward (Eddie) Joseph Wright IV and Sarah Ritchie. “We are grateful beyond words for the amazing community of vendors that made our wedding day flawless for our guests and ourselves.”

The winning couple will be chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties, assessing submissions based on military service, honors, and personal love stories, with finalists expected to participate in an interview. Contestants must apply by April 15 at brecknockhall.com/veterans-day

Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing, said donor contributions totaling an estimated $65,000 annually reflect the community’s commitment to honoring veterans. Those interested in contributing can contact Valerie Tirelli-Hallock, Brecknock Hall Sales & Events Coordinator at [email protected].