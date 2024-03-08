AG Probes Fatal Crash Involving Quogue Cop

Getty Images

The New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating a car crash involving an off-duty Quogue Village Police Department officer that claimed the life of an 89-year-old pedestrian, officials said.

Jon Stanton was driving his personal vehicle, making a left turn from Good Ground Road onto Ponquogue Avenue in Southampton, when his vehicle struck Margaret Lucey shortly before 11 a.m. on January 8, Southampton Town police said at the time.

Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance took the victim to Southampton Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver remained at the scene and police said at the time that no criminality was suspected. Both the driver and the victim were from Hampton Bays.

On March 7, the State Attorney General Letitia James announced that her Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death, as is required by state law any time a member of law enforcement is involved in a civilian fatality.