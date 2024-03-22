Broadway Opens the Doors for 211 at Kravis

The Annual Spring Celebration “Broadway Opens the Doors for 211”, hosted by chairs Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan, took place at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion.

This year’s celebration honored the Tony Award-winning theatrical producer Fran Weissler.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, dinner and the musical performance by Orfeh, a Tony and Grammy nominee.

The event proceeds benefit the life-saving mission of 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, the region’s only free and confidential crisis hotline and community helpline for 50 years.