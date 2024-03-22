Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Broadway Opens the Doors for 211 at Kravis

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/22/2024

Steven Hartman, David HochbergSchneps Media

Victoria Schneps, Candi Spitz, Fran Weissler, Sharon L'Herrou, Chairs Guy Clark, Harrison MorganSchneps Media

Whitney and Ira Schneider with Lauren Day RobertsSchneps Media

Whitney Schneider, Scott DiamentSchneps Media

The Annual Spring Celebration “Broadway Opens the Doors for 211”, hosted by chairs Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan, took place at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion.

This year’s celebration honored the Tony Award-winning theatrical producer Fran Weissler.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, dinner and the musical performance by Orfeh, a Tony and Grammy nominee.

The event proceeds benefit the life-saving mission of 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, the region’s only free and confidential crisis hotline and community helpline for 50 years.

