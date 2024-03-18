Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Rumba's Fired-Up Daquiri

Check out the recipe for Rumba’s Fired-Up Daiquiri. Located in Hampton Bays, the restaurant will be serving this special cocktail the night of their Rum Pairing Dinner, Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Rumba’s Fired-Up Daquiri

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Appleton 12-year reserve rum

3/4 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1/4 oz Ancho Reyes chili liqueur

1/2 oz honey simple syrup

1 dehydrated Thai chili for garnish

Instructions:

1. To create honey simple, combine 1/4 cup hot water and 1/4 cup honey, stir to dissolve and completely

incorporate.

2. Using a shaker tin, add all listed ingredients (minus the garnish) in order to the tin. Add ice until shaker is half full.

3. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then double strain into a coupe glass or serve on the rocks in glass of your choice.

4. Garnish with dehydrated Thai chili (can substitute with a lime wheel or lime peel).

Enjoy!

For more Rumba cocktails, visit the restaurant at 43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays or visit their website rumbahamptonbays.com.