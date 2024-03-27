Dan's Cover Artist Diane Alec Smith Discusses 'Arrival'

March 29, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Diane Alec Smith

This week’s delightful cover art comes to us from local artist Diane Alec Smith. Here, she discusses her inspiration for “Arrival,” her art process and springtime inspirations.

A Conversation with Diane Alec Smith

What inspired you to create this painting, and how did you choose its title?

I was inspired to create the “Arrival” from my backyard. Outside my studio windows I watch the robins march across the meadow, landing 6 feet apart from each other and inspecting the familiar field. There must be more than 50 robins in this flock. The springtime birdbath feels refreshing to them, a moment to watch with delight. The daffodils are just exploding everywhere, and it shows winter fading. Next to bloom are the cherry and tulip trees. A beautiful time to see nature come alive.

What did the creation process of this painting entail?

This painting of the robins bathing has special paint from Golden called “Interference Blue,” which gives a sparkling effect of them having fun splashing around. It’s dripping on to the daffodils.

I enjoy exploring with different finishes, and each painting takes from weeks to months, I work on it until I get it right; it’s a feeling you’ll know. I paint every day, probably six to 10 hours, and never have enough time to capture all the beauty.

How does the spring season on the East End influence your art?

During my art classes, I point out all the amazing things about nature and spring’s arrival. It’s as if I am outside doing plein air painting from my studio window, without setting up in the wind. My favorite subjects to paint are my backyard and seascapes.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about your upcoming projects?

My studio is open to the public by appointment. I have classes four days a week in acrylics, if you’re interested in taking classes.

Diane Alec Smith’s art studio is located at 22445 Main Road, Cutchogue and can be reached by calling 631-599-2013. See more of her artwork on Facebook and on Instagram @LongIslandArt and on her website, longislandart.com.