Meet Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Diane Alec Smith

December 1, 2023 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art by Diane Alec Smith

The latest cover of Dan’s Papers North Fork showcases the art of lifelong Cutchogue resident Diane Alec Smith. Smith’s portfolio of mostly acrylic paintings captures the bucolic elegance of East End landscapes and waterscapes. Here, she discusses her “Early Morning Light” cover painting, her creative process and what she finds most rewarding about her role as artist and teacher.

A Chat with Diane Alec Smith

What inspired you to create this painting, and what did the creation process entail?

In the painting called “Early Morning Light” (acrylic, 36” x 36”), I was inspired by my early morning walks along the pond next to my art studio. I watch the light of the sun’s rays, as if it heals the broken tree. I tried to capture the morning mist moving across the pond in this painting. It’s currently displayed at Pellegrini Vineyards on Main Road in Cutchogue.

How has your art process developed, and what do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

During the process of recreating the morning scenery, I become the student. Every day I do small changes on a piece, and it adds up to make an impact, then I become the teacher again. What I find the most rewarding is sharing what I learned with my students. I have been teaching for 35 years and selling art for over 40.

Time goes so fast when you love what you do. I love to paint water scenes, like our local creeks, nature, quiet places and commissions.

Where can your art be viewed now and/or later this season?

My art can be viewed at my studio, and it is also currently at Pellegrini Vineyards.

Diane Alec Smith’s art studio is located at 22445 Main Road, Cutchogue and can be reached by calling 631-599-2013. See more of her artwork on Facebook and on Instagram @longislandart and on her website, dianealecsmith.com.