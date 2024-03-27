Pincus Plastic Surgery: A Top-Referred Practice in NY & FL

Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery

When asking Dr. David Pincus about his motivation for waking up every morning and performing surgery, he replied, “I have the privilege of empowering my patients through physical change.”

This is told in his five-star reviews, positive reputation, and media features in publications such as Vogue and Forbes magazines. Pincus Plastic Surgery, now with a new location in Boca Raton, is committed to turning each patient’s dream into reality.

Breast Reductions, facelifts, mommy makeovers and beyond — plastic surgery is a rapidly increasing topic on Long Island, fueling increasing interest in personal consultations and surgical procedures. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recorded that cosmetic procedures for the face grew an average of 18% throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Pincus earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, and continued his education at the University of Miami School of Medicine. After graduating from medical school, he served his general surgery residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL. Recruited by the chairman of the medical school’s plastic surgery department to become a research fellow, he continued his training and completed his plastic surgery residency at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, including training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Maine Medical Center and Emerson Hospital in Massachusetts.

After earning his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and undergoing years of extensive training in cosmetic surgery, he returned to Long Island to pursue his career as a plastic surgeon. Through his drive, skill, and eye for beauty, Dr. Pincus now transforms the lives of each patient who walks through the door. Dr. Pincus brings something unique to his practice: each patient is treated to a luxurious experience, with comfort and accessibility at its heart. Dr. Pincus believes plastic surgery is a journey — from consultation to post-op appointments — and works with his patients to achieve stunning results through his expert skill and unparalleled bedside manner. In addition, his excellent staff provides the highest level of concierge care to ensure each patient feels heard and cared for.

Long Island attracts a diverse array of individuals seeking various procedures to enhance their beauty. Dr. Pincus is trained in all of these types of cosmetic procedures, including facelifts, breast augmentations, breast reductions, Mommy Makeovers, tummy tucks, liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lifts, and other surgeries. He also specializes in complex breast implant revision surgery for women who aren’t satisfied with the results of their past breast augmentation performed by other surgeons. Dr. Pincus is especially known for his skill in performing high-quality breast reduction and breast augmentation procedures. His surgical talent and commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction have helped establish him as one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons on the East Coast.

Many women, regardless of whether they developed their large breasts during their teen years or later in life, have to constantly navigate around their breasts. Often, they are unable to exercise or play sports, are challenged to find clothing that fits their bodies without tailoring, and are forced to deal with the unending pain in the back, neck, and chest. For many large-chested women, their breasts significantly impair their ability to live an active and confident life. The answer to this issue is breast reduction. The first step Dr. Pincus takes is an in-depth personalized consultation. During this consultation, Dr. Pincus will listen to your main concerns, desired goals and expectations. He measures the chest, evaluates the condition of breast tissue, and reviews any medical conditions that may impact the safety of the procedure or the quality of the results. Once Dr. Pincus determines a patient is a good candidate for breast reduction, he will explain the procedure in detail and how he intends to accomplish the desired results. Breast reduction is performed under general anesthesia as an outpatient procedure.

“It’s gratifying to make a difference in a patient’s daily life,”he said. “I often witness mothers regaining the ability to exercise comfortably and experiencing an improvement in confidence.”

Breast reduction is usually combined with a breast lift to ensure youthful firmness and the proper positioning of the areolas and nipples. Being a New York State Health Insurance Program (NYSHIP) and an out-of-network (OON) provider, Pincus Plastic Surgery is proud to have many Breast Reductions covered and assisted by insurance.

While these procedures have been perfected at their Smithtown practice, Dr. Pincus has always harbored a passion for establishing a practice in Boca Raton, Florida.

“I grew up in south Florida, and I took a lot from South Florida and Boca Raton,” he said. “It formed me and shaped me into the surgeon that I am today, starting with Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, then down to the University of Miami for medical school and residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.”

He appeared to have ties to both Florida and New York, and disregarding either of those connections wouldn’t seem right. His team includes an amazing surgical staff, an admin team, medical estheticians, and an astounding associate cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Kirk. Bringing a nonsurgical aspect to Florida is also of importance, specializing in injectables and lasers that bring a youthful look to patients.

“Florida taught me how not only to operate, but take care of patients,” he added. “The community has always been very good to me, I wanted to come back and help patients in that community and empower South Florida through physical change.”

Expanding locations can make it difficult to navigate the difference between the two. The founder, medical director and head surgeon was asked how his practice on Long Island will differ from the Boca Raton location.

“Hopefully nothing,” he said. “We have perfected the art and science of patient care, and surgical outcomes. I feel that I’ve spent my entire life developing this model of practice. I believe we can reproduce the same magic in South Florida that we have performed in our Long Island location, becoming one of the most prolific and well-revered practices in Long Island.”

From Florida to New York, the plastic surgery business is similar to many industries. A strong admin and marketing team allows Dr. Pincus to show off his skills in a highlighted manner. Dr. Pincus has been featured in several news outlets and media publications, with eye-catching commercials and a strong social media presence. Dr. Pincus was most recently honored by Power magazine to be the first male ever to be featured on their cover, highlighting his practice with a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Dr. Pincus doesn’t seem worried about the competition. He stands strong on his positive reviews, great reputation, and surgical expertise. He is well known for his breast work.

“Whether your breasts are naturally small or have lost volume and shape over time due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, or significant weight loss, breast augmentation improves their appearance,” he said. “Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure designed to increase a woman’s confidence by adding volume to her breasts and enhancing their shape for a more aesthetically pleasing bustline.”

As one might expect, the business is deeply personal. With increased procedures since the pandemic, Dr. Pincus sees dozens of patients per week, attentively addressing every need and ensuring that expectations are met with the highest priority.

When patients are asked about their experience at Pincus Plastic Surgery one patient said, “Dr. Pincus and his staff are amazing. Not only is Dr. Pincus an excellent plastic surgeon, you can tell he cares and wants to love your results just as much as you do. April is extraordinary. She feels like a friend you have known forever and is extremely knowledgeable. Theresa is an absolute doll and the night nurse is terrific as well! I’m two weeks out from a mommy makeover and the experience has been amazing and I love love love my results!”

This is the goal Dr. Pincus and his team strive for ensuring patient satisfaction from the initial inquiry to post-operation. Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery eagerly anticipate maintaining their five-star standard of patient care and remaining Long Island’s premier preferred practice. Their slogan is “Empowering You, Through Physical Change.”

Learn more at pincusplasticsurgery.com.

