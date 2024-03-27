Empty Bowls Benefits Project MOST

Adrie Quinn, Julian Blandon Richard Lewin Arlene Bujese, Project MOST Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor Richard Lewin Brigita, Marc and James Byrnes Richard Lewin Carolyn Stec Richard Lewin Hamlet Jiminez Richard Lewin Hannah Holmes, Phoebe Donovan Richard Lewin Jamie Muñoz, Josue Leon, Carola and Nicolas Esquivel Richard Lewin Job Potter and Friends Richard Lewin Kayla Guerrero, Marianyi Lopez, Jesely Castaneda, Melissa Anderson Richard Lewin Laurie Mamay, Michael Oransky, Debbie Geppert Richard Lewin Len Rubin, Annie Davison Richard Lewin Musicians Mimi Hildreth Leonard, Sarah Turnbull, Katherine Stahl, Donna Potter Richard Lewin Project MOST Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor, Reagan Taylor Richard Lewin Sonja Becker, Jacqueline Gravina-Wohlleb Richard Lewin

Project MOST’s Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor presented Empty Bowls at the Amagansett Legion Post.

Guests enjoyed the culinary talents of local chefs surrounded by live, acoustic music.

Attendees contributed to Project MOST‘s mission of providing a space for children to learn through after school, summer and community programming in East Hampton.