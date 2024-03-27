East Hampton

Empty Bowls Benefits Project MOST

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/27/2024

Adrie Quinn, Julian BlandonRichard Lewin

Arlene Bujese, Project MOST Executive Director Rebecca Morgan TaylorRichard Lewin

Brigita, Marc and James ByrnesRichard Lewin

Carolyn StecRichard Lewin

Hamlet JiminezRichard Lewin

Hannah Holmes, Phoebe DonovanRichard Lewin

Jamie Muñoz, Josue Leon, Carola and Nicolas EsquivelRichard Lewin

Job Potter and FriendsRichard Lewin

Kayla Guerrero, Marianyi Lopez, Jesely Castaneda, Melissa AndersonRichard Lewin

Laurie Mamay, Michael Oransky, Debbie GeppertRichard Lewin

Len Rubin, Annie DavisonRichard Lewin

Musicians Mimi Hildreth Leonard, Sarah Turnbull, Katherine Stahl, Donna PotterRichard Lewin

Project MOST Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor, Reagan TaylorRichard Lewin

Sonja Becker, Jacqueline Gravina-WohllebRichard Lewin

Project MOST’s Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor presented Empty Bowls at the Amagansett Legion Post.

Guests enjoyed the culinary talents of local chefs surrounded by live, acoustic music.

Attendees contributed to Project MOST‘s mission of providing a space for children to learn through after school, summer and community programming in East Hampton.

