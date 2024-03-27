Empty Bowls Benefits Project MOST
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
03/27/2024
Project MOST’s Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor presented Empty Bowls at the Amagansett Legion Post.
Guests enjoyed the culinary talents of local chefs surrounded by live, acoustic music.
Attendees contributed to Project MOST‘s mission of providing a space for children to learn through after school, summer and community programming in East Hampton.