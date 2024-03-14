Make the Most of Parade Day: Explore Montauk on St. Patrick's Day

SAGE radar tower at Camp Hero in Montauk

March isn’t typically the time of year we think about when it comes to going out in Montauk, but the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade — on Sunday, March 24 this year — is a very crowded and fun exception. Before or after the festivities, get out and enjoy all that The End has to offer.

Whether you stay in town or if you’re willing to trek out beyond Main Street, Montauk has plenty of fantastic sights to see and things to enjoy.

First, while you’re near Main Street, find a great place to eat.

Visit Shagwong Tavern (774 Main Street) for killer seafood, authentic local atmosphere and American comfort food — all wrapped up in weathered wood and nautical decorations since the 1920s.

Stop by Pizza Village (700 Main Street) for a quick slice or a pie for you and all your pals. For more than half a century, this has been the place to chow epic pizza and Italian eats in Montauk.

Another local classic, John’s Pancake House (721 Main Street) is home to excellent breakfast food and, of course, pancakes! Try the E.T. Pancakes or Crepe Suzettes to taste the local favorites.

Right next door to John’s, drop by the Candied Anchor (721 Main Street) for some sweets before the parade, just make sure you go before 3 p.m. when they close early that day. Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the shop always has a fun float in the St. Patrick’s Day parade and they sell oodles of tasty candy and baked goods to brighten your afternoon.

Hampton Coffee Company (732 Main Street) has all the fresh brewed hot and iced coffee to keep you warm and moving on parade Sunday.

Beyond caffeinated beverages, lots of people like to sip an alcoholic libation on parade day, and there’s probably no better place to grab a beer than Montauk Brewing Company‘s tasting room at 62 South Erie Avenue (a short walk from Main Street) to sample all the hits, like Driftwood Ale, Wave Chaser IPA, Summer Ale and many more, plus any small batch specials they may be brewing, and cool merch. Established in 2012, MBC is growing more and more every year.

If you have some extra bucks to spend, visit some of the Main Street shops for clothes, surf supplies and more. Montauk Surf & Sports (716 Main Street) has cool seasonal fit, toys, skate and surf boards, and more. Landshark Unlimited (781 Main Street) has all the Montauk clothing and souvenirs one could want and other goodies.

Go see some art at The Lucore Art (87 Euclid Avenue) with work by a large cross section of brilliant local creatives, including Montauk’s own Dalton Portella and James Katsipis, as well as James Rizzie, Steve Miller, Scott Bluedorn, Paton Miller, William Quigley and many other Hamptons-based talents.

Outside of town, check out the Montauk Skatepark off South Essex Street to skate or bike on a variety of transitions and features, good for newbies and experts alike. Rebuilt and reopened in 2022, the updated park has proven to be a hit for even the most seasoned skaters. Skate it yourself or go to watch others shred.

Seal watching is a tried and true winter activity in Montauk. Head out to the Seal Haulout trail off Montauk Highway near Camp Hero Road in Montauk State Park, follow it north of the highway to the beach and find a beautiful array of seals, including the five East End species: harbor, grey, harp, hooded and ringed.

Hike out to the Stephen Talkhouse Ruins, where famous Montaukett Stephen Taukus “Talkhouse” Pharaoh stayed late in his life. An Indigenous Montaukett known for walking sometimes 50 miles per day from Montauk to East Hampton and Sag Harbor and back in the mid 19th century, Talkhouse was also featured by P.T. Barnum and was involved in the whaling industry. The foundation of his former wood cabin remains identifiable with a historic marker. Find the trail in Hither Hills.

Check out Camp Hero to explore a defunct Air Force base and cultural lightning rod loaded with legends and lore. Once closed to the public, this place was used to protect the East Coast from invaders during World War II and continuing until it was permanently closed in 1982. Since then, it has inspired many stories of secret government programs and experiments, and it even inspired the Netflix hit Stranger Things. It’s also a lovely walk.

Take these suggestions as a place to begin and walk around, see what else you can find after the parade is done. There’s something truly special about Montauk in the off-season, and you’ll quickly understand why.