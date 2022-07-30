Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tour the wonderful world of Bridgehampton dining, Candied Anchor joins The Clubhouse, Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend is almost here and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

It’s time to say goodbye to your swan-shaped pool float (for a few hours) and have an excursion to Bridgehampton. From Mecox Bay to Ocean Road Beach, the Southampton Town hamlet is not wanting in attractions. You’ll find museums, antique shops, Channing Daughters Winery and stunning beaches. For food, you have many terrific options.

Bridgehampton Dining

Eat like a Greek god at Elaia Estiatorio, which was recently included in Newsday’s Top 100 Long Island Restaurants. Standout dishes include the bifteki (Greek-style wagyu beef patty), moussaka and the saganaki. “Summer Santorini Sundays” are always a blast, featuring a live DJ, special cocktails and mezedes until midnight.

Perhaps dining at Bobby Van’s will unlock your literary genius. The classic steakhouse was frequented by the likes of John Knowles and James Jones. It is even rumored that Truman Capote finished writing In Cold Blood here, perhaps between mouthfuls of filet mignon!

Don’t drive your Chevy to the levee, drive it to ​​American Pie Pizzeria! The eatery lives up to its slogan: serious calzones, good pizza. Located in the Bridgehampton Mall, the square grandma pizza hits the spot, as does the eggplant parmigiana and spinach-filled ravioli.

Don’t let the summer pass without sipping Pierre’s wine, elegantly served in a blue bottle with a neat illustrated sailboat on the label. Located on Main Street, this restaurant offers the best people-watching in Bridge. Interestingly, Pierre’s has not been closed for one single day since opening in May 2002. Enjoy delicious pastries for breakfast or an elegant French-inspired dinner seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Finally, sitting at the end of Ocean Road, Almond continues to garner accolades from the likes of Wine Spectator and The New York Times. With a simple, locally-sourced menu, it’s located in a historic building featuring 100 year-old tin ceilings, hand-carved bar and classic white subway tiles. It’s one of our favorite dessert spots; it’s tempting to order the warm snickerdoodle or sticky toffee cake first! Bridgehampton might be known for the Hamptons Classic or quaint shops, but it is also a sneakily great restaurant town.

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend is August 5 and 6. This year’s hosts are Food god, Sara Gore and Chef Rocco DiSpirito. On Friday, August 5, the Dan’s GrillHampton event will pit eight East End chefs against eight NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Along with the great grilled fare, beer and specialty cocktails, there will be live music, dancing and, of course, voting for your favorite grilled items!

The inaugural Dan’s Bubbles event will feature bubbly wines and bevvies from around the world. Glasses can be paired with fresh seafood and friend chicken, prepared by fifteen local chefs from your favorite eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. A portion of the proceeds from both events will benefit 501(c) organizations, including All For The East End. This nonprofit provides support to more than 1,000 charities in the five East End towns.

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse in East Hampton just got even sweeter. Candied Anchor, the gourmet candy shop based out of Montauk, has opened a pop-up store there! They’ll be serving sweets to mini golfers, bowlers and arcade goers for the rest of the summer, sharing the same hours as their host. Delectable treats include gummies and chocolate. And if you need a sugar rush and happen to be in a rush, the store has treat boxes ready-to-go and also make for great gifts.

That’s not all The Clubhouse has to offer. On Wednesdays, revelers can enjoy the food and drink specials from 3 to 10 p.m., along with half-price games such as mini golf, bowling and arcade favorites. Club members receive 20 percent off all food and beverage prices. The Clubhouse also hosts a festive Friday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Did You Know?

Rita Cantina in Springs now bottles its margaritas to-go. You can customize them to be spicy or feature flavors available at the coastal Mexican cuisine restaurant, such as pineapple, mango, passionfruit, hibiscus, watermelon and cucumber.

That aside from unmatched sunset viewing, Bell & Anchor, located on the Mill Creek Marina in Noyac, also serves some of the freshest oysters around. The patio is also now open for its second season.

That the team behind Coche Comedor traveled to Mexico prior to creating the restaurant for inspiration on menu items, design ideas and cocktail concoctions.

That desserts spells stressed backwards. Rowdy Hall, located in the quaint Parish Mews in East Hampton, has a new dessert menu. It features Brooklyn blackout cake, brownie sundae, coconut cream pie and local fruit trifle.

That Ina Garten published a list of her favorite food spots in the Hamptons. Loaves & Fishes, East Hampton Grill, Nick & Toni’s and Iacono Farm all made the cut.

Bits & Bites

Roberta’s in Montauk has announced “Montauk Mondays,” featuring $2 Narragansett beers at the outdoor tiki bar from 5–10 p.m.

TownLine BBQ in Sagaponack is offering new specialty cocktails to help us beat the heat. Summer sippers include Ranch Water, Paloma, Cuba Libre, Deconstructed Daiquiri, Hibiscus Gin Punch and Buffalo Bourbon Sour.

Enjoy bites from The Beach Hut every Tuesday at Main Beach during their Summer Concert Series. Visit ehvf.org/tuesdays-at-main-beach for the current schedule.

Food Quote

“I went to a fancy restaurant called Deja Vu, the headwater said, ‘Don’t I know you?’” ~ Rod Schmidt

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!