Gotham Kings & Alphonso Horne Jazz Up Canoe Place March 9

They’ve boogied everywhere from Aspen to Newport and now they’re coming to Hampton Bays on Saturday, March 9. The Gotham Kings are playing one night only at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages. “The musical programs we have here connect the history of Canoe Place to some incredible performers,” says General Manager Matthew Kristan. “This is going to be another great one,” he adds.

Led by two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne, the six-piece, horn-heavy ensemble brings what they call “high energy immersive jazz” to the Grand Ballroom.

“It’s an all star band that weaves the sound of New Orleans, funk, jazz and hip-hop” Horne says proudly. He’s been called a young Louis Armstrong.

The Gotham Kings have played jazz festivals and outlets in Rhode Island, Colorado and the Louis Armstrong House Museum. They recently sold-out the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center, one of Manhattan’s premier music nightclubs. They also headlined the Caramoor Jazz Festival in Katonah, New York.

Individually, the six members of the group have collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Michael Feinstein, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and been seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It’s a no-brainer to connect the history of Canoe Place to what’s happening here now,” adds Kristan. “When people walk through the doors here, they leave happy.” And after Saturday night, maybe also tapping their toes or humming a tune.

Gotham Kings perform Saturday, March 9 from 7:30–9 p.m.at Canoe Place in Hampton Bays (239 East Montauk Highway). Tickets are just $25. More at eventbrite.com