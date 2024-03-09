Love Bites, Shelley’s Kitchen at Hub 44 & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Delicious eats at Love Bites for Katy’s Courage at The Clubhouse

FOODIE EVENTS

Everyone’s favorite off-season tasting event, Love Bites, is quickly approaching! Happening on Saturday, March 23, Love Bites is an annual winter tasting and dancing fundraiser that benefits Katy’s Courage, a nonprofit cancer care and research organization. The event, starting at 7 p.m., will take place at The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott and will feature unlimited beer, wine and tastings from numerous top local chefs and restaurants.

The list of the current culinary and beverage participants include Bonfire Coffeehouse, Dressen’s Catering, The Clubhouse, East Hampton Kitchen, Chef Peter Ambrose, Golden Pear Cafe, Grace and Grit Events, Hampton Coffee, Hamptons Art of Eating, Robyn’s Kitchen, Sen, Silver Spoon Specialties, The Sea Bean, Veg on Board, Championz Gin and Royal Mash Vodka. On top of that, there will be live music by DJ Michael Variale along with a golf raffle and silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase online or at the door. To learn more, visit bit.ly/48kqTEW. Be sure to bring your appetite and dancing shoes!

It’s “lights, camera, Canoe Place!” Join Canoe Place Inn for Oscar Night Live, happening this Sunday, March 10 from 6–11 p.m. Experience a night full of Hollywood enchantment and entertainment as the Oscars are brought to life. The event will be hosted by PBS critics Bill McCuddy, Lisa Rosman and Neil Rosen. They will offer engaging banter along with exciting movie-themed prizes throughout the night, with the grand prize being awarded for the most correct categories on the ballot. Guests will enjoy a special three-course prix-fixe menu and sip on Oscars-themed drinks in the grand ballroom while watching the Academy Awards on a giant 15-foot screen.

The menu, subject to change, includes: a first course choice of wild mixed greens and honeynut squash soup. The second course consists of either hand-rolled agnolotti, cherrywood grilled Atlantic salmon, or cherrywood grilled skirt steak. Top it all off with either a triple chocolate cake or cheesecake for dessert. Tickets to the event and dinner cost $75 per person, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. leading up to the Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/48A400k. Sounds like an unforgettable night full of movie magic!

Start the week off right with Monday Night Soup Bowl at Chronicle Wines in Peconic! On Monday, March 18 from 4–6 p.m., enjoy a bowl of hearty, winter soup by Grace and Grit alongside freshly baked sourdough bread by 1610 Sourdough. Be sure to explore all the tasting menu wines while you’re at it, because this event coincides with Chronicle Wine’s Happy Hour, where you can enjoy a la carte wines by the glass that are 50% off. Tickets cost only $15, and you can preorder whole country sourdough loaves to take home with you. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/49Bcwh1.

It’s time to put your tastebuds to the test! Park Place Wines in East Hampton, in collaboration with The Cookery, is hosting a wine pairing event with a blind tasting challenge twist called “High End Wines vs. Their Lower-Priced Doppelgangers.” Guests will get to blind taste and try to distinguish between an outstanding selection of wines that are either affordable and expensive, while learning about their nuances and complexities, regardless of the price tag. There will also be delectable treats available to be paired with the wines. This unique experience will be taking place at Park Place Wines on Thursday, March 21 from 6–7 p.m. Tickets cost $55 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/49vCm6b.

DID YOU KNOW?

Just because Round Swamp Farm is closed for the season doesn’t mean you still can’t purchase their delectable products. Hub 44, a sports facility in East Hampton, is also home to Round Swamp Farm, also known as Shelley’s Kitchen during the off-season. Enjoy Round Swamp favorites from their grab-and-go section. They offer new items weekly, and if you’re looking for something specific, you can place an online order on their website to cater to your cravings!

Place your order by Thursday at 12:30 p.m. for pickup on Friday between 2–5 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

BITS AND BITES

Birdies Ale House in Southampton offers Happy Hour every day from 3–6 p.m. with $6 drafts, $7 wines and $7 well drinks!

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is hosting another six-course chef tasting on Saturday, March 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $120 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/49PrU9o.

Mirabelle Restaurant at Three Village Inn will be offering a special Irish-themed menu in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Diners can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17 for $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Long Island Restaurant Week is officially less than a month away, so it’s time to make some reservations.

FOOD QUOTE

“This magical, marvelous food on our plate, this sustenance we absorb, has a story to tell. It has a journey.” –Joel Salatin, farmer and author