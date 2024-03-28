Melanoma Foundation Luncheon & Fashion Show a Success
The Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation’s Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show, hosted by Honorary Chairwomen Beth Neuhoff, Suzanne Neidland and Vera Serrano, unfolded at The Breakers.
RDK Melanoma Foundation‘s founder and president, Debbie Schwarzberg, presented awards to individuals whose contributions significantly impacted melanoma prevention and education.
Suzanne Niedland received Woman of the Year and Barbara Mancuso and Jane Katzen received the Barbra Breakstone Kaplan and Rachel Kann Awards, among others.
Over 500 attendees filled the venue as the event showcased a silent auction, lunch and a runway fashion show featuring the latest creations by designer Naeem Khan, accentuated by jewelry pieces from Ruchi New York.