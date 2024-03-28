Melanoma Foundation Luncheon & Fashion Show a Success

Arlette Gordon, Connie Frankino CAPEHART Barbara Sidel, Donna Schmidt CAPEHART Brian and Ligia Guralnick CAPEHART Don Hunt Jr., Cassandra Hunt CAPEHART Honorary Chairs, Beth Neuhoff, Vera Alfieri Serrano, Suzanne Niedland CAPEHART Jane Katzen, Rev. Elizabeth Rankin CAPEHART Jennifer Parker, Cathy Federico, Megan Mendoza CAPEHART Joseph and Max McNamara CAPEHART Lisa Satlin, Estelle and Debbe Sugarman CAPEHART Mara and Arthur Benjamin CAPEHART Mary Bryant McCourt, Ruchi Kotahwala CAPEHART Merrill Gottesman, Phyllis Freilich CAPEHART Fashion by Naeem Khan CAPEHART Fashion by Naeem Khan CAPEHART Fashion by Naeem Khan CAPEHART Nancy and Joel Hart CAPEHART Steve and Debbie Schwarzberg CAPEHART Tova Leidesdorf, Ari Rifkin CAPEHART Wendy Tulman, Barbara Mancuso CAPEHART

The Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation’s Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show, hosted by Honorary Chairwomen Beth Neuhoff, Suzanne Neidland and Vera Serrano, unfolded at The Breakers.

RDK Melanoma Foundation‘s founder and president, Debbie Schwarzberg, presented awards to individuals whose contributions significantly impacted melanoma prevention and education.

Suzanne Niedland received Woman of the Year and Barbara Mancuso and Jane Katzen received the Barbra Breakstone Kaplan and Rachel Kann Awards, among others.

Over 500 attendees filled the venue as the event showcased a silent auction, lunch and a runway fashion show featuring the latest creations by designer Naeem Khan, accentuated by jewelry pieces from Ruchi New York.