Micheal Burner of Westhampton Beach Remembered as Community Leader

Michael Burner

Michael Burner, a local business owner and involved member of the Westhampton Beach community, died on March 6. He was 80.

Burner was born on September 15, 1943 to Kurt and Anna Burner in the Bronx. At 16 years old, his first job was in a button factory in the Bronx. He was a rising star in the retail world, and as only Burner could do, he went into an entirely new field; construction.

Later in life he became a builder and developer as the founder and president of Elderco Inc, a craftsman of fine homes in the Hamptons.

In 1980 with three kids in tow (Brian, Robin, and Gabriele) he married Nancy J. Marchesini and added her daughter, Tara, to the family. Later, children Britt, Kyra, and Taylor made it an uneven seven.

To say Burner was a family man is an understatement. From starting the Safe Homes Program and Friday Night Recreation, to coaching sports teams, to serving as president of the Port Jefferson School Board, Burner was an impactful part of the local community.

Ever dedicated to community service, Burner was a leader and active member of the Port Jefferson Lion’s Club and later, the Moriches Bay Project, and Kiwanis of Westhampton Beach. He was also a Charter Member of the Westhampton Yacht Squadron.

Burner will be missed by his friends, family, clients, business associates, the Elderco Team, and all the other various lives he touched with his sarcasm and quick wit.

Burner is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brian; daughters: Robin, Gabriele, Tara, Britt, Kyra, and Taylor; 18 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael H. Burner Community Service Trust at everloved.com/life-of/michael-burner. All donations will be used to support various community groups and projects that Michael was involved in.