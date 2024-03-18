Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Composer David Amram

David Amram

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet David Amram

Episode 176: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with composer David Amram, who is considered “The Father of World Music.”

The nonagenarian multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with many of the biggest names in the music industry during his storied career, will be performing at The Church in Sag Harbor on Saturday, March 30.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast