Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Composer David Amram
Meet David Amram
Episode 176: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with composer David Amram, who is considered “The Father of World Music.”
The nonagenarian multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with many of the biggest names in the music industry during his storied career, will be performing at The Church in Sag Harbor on Saturday, March 30.