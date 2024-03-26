Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with John Avlon, Former CNN Anchor & NY Congressional Candidate

Former CNN anchor John Avlon

Meet John Avlon

Episode 176: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with former CNN anchor John Avlon, the Sag Harbor resident who recently threw his hat in the ring for the Democratic primary in New York State’s 1st Congressional District that includes the East End.

If Avlon wins the June 25 primary election, he will go on to challenge first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota on Election Day.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

