Podcast: Dan Talks with Former Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

Meet Jay Schneiderman

Episode 173: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with former Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. As the founder of the Breakers motel in Montauk and an accomplished drummer, his tenure as Southampton Town supervisor followed a stint as East Hampton Town supervisor and as the Suffolk legislator representing the South Fork.

