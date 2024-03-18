War Isn't Going Well for the United States in Recent Years

When I was a little boy in the late 1940s, my dad told me America was the mightiest country on Earth. We’d fought and won the Revolution, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II.

Since then, however, things have gone downhill. We fought a draw with the Korean War. A line across the peninsula separates our side from their side. It was the best we could do.

Then came the Vietnam War. And we lost. There are those sad pictures of the last Americans and South Vietnamese in Saigon standing on the roof of the U.S. embassy waiting their turn to climb the ladder up to the hovering helicopters and rescue.

Then came war in Afghanistan. We didn’t even retreat. We just announced we’d lost, took our people to the Kabul International Airport and fled.

Now it looks like we can’t even beat the Houthis. (They live in Yemen.) We can’t even pronounce them. Hootees? HowThis?

Sometimes I think war is just not worth it anymore.

