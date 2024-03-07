Event & Party Photos

Jean Shafiroff's Birthday Raises Money for Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/07/2024

Jean Shafiroff, Candace Bushnell, Kim DryerAnnie Watt

Jean and Martin ShafiroffAnnie Watt

Jean Shafiroff, Anka PalitzAnnie Watt

Victoria Schneps, Jean ShafiroffAnnie Watt

Ava Roosevelt, Jean ShafiroffAnnie Watt

Jean Shafiroff, Lenny LaurenAnnie Watt

Rob Gray, Alex HamerAnnie Watt

Candace Bushnell, Jean ShafiroffAnnie Watt

Jean Shafiroff, Kim DryerAnnie Watt

Stacey Leuliette, Jean Shafiroff, Katie Ericson, Ramona SingerAnnie Watt

Camilla Webster, Ava RooseveltAnnie Watt

Annette De Lorenzo, Alex Donner, Suebelle RobbinsAnnie Watt

Jean Shafiroff, Valerie Cooper, Harry CooperAnnie Watt

Lenny Lauren, Suebelle RobbinsAnnie Watt

Richard Wilkie, Steven StolmanAnnie Watt

Kim Dryer, Judith Giuliani, _____Annie Watt

Megan Heaton, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lynne PattonAnnie Watt

Philanthropist, TV host and author Jean Shafiroff celebrated her birthday hosted by Greg and Kim Dryer in their home.

The event was attended by friends and well-wishers, including Candace Bushnell, Lenny Lauren, Ramona Singer and fashion designer Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

Shafiroff dedicated her birthday celebration to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, urging guests to donate.

