Jean Shafiroff's Birthday Raises Money for Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Philanthropist, TV host and author Jean Shafiroff celebrated her birthday hosted by Greg and Kim Dryer in their home.

The event was attended by friends and well-wishers, including Candace Bushnell, Lenny Lauren, Ramona Singer and fashion designer Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

Shafiroff dedicated her birthday celebration to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, urging guests to donate.