The Church Is All Ears for Reflections in Music: Love Stories

The Church in Sag Harbor was ablaze with the melodies of chamber music at an event hosted by April Gornik and Eric Fischl.

Patrons gathered to celebrate the end of February with a concert dedicated to the theme of love.

Accomplished musicians, including composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff, soprano Luna Seongeun Park, violinist Max Tan and cellist Aaron Wolff performed in duos and trios.