The Church Is All Ears for Reflections in Music: Love Stories
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
03/25/2024
April Gornik, Michelle Murphy StradaBruce Mermelstein
Cellist Aaron WolffBruce Mermelstein
Ellen Davis, Amy CococciaBruce Mermelstein
Emma Clurman, Richard De Rose, Linda WillettBruce Mermelstein
Eric Fischl, April Gornik, Margaret Garrett, Blythe DannerBruce Mermelstein
Julia and Jory ProbberBruce Mermelstein
Marie and Jason PennyBruce Mermelstein
Michael Alexander, Giselle FederBruce Mermelstein
Pianist and Composer Bruce WolosoffBruce Mermelstein
Robert and Nancy BrodyBruce Mermelstein
Soprano Luna Seongeun ParkBruce Mermelstein
The Church in Sag Harbor was ablaze with the melodies of chamber music at an event hosted by April Gornik and Eric Fischl.
Patrons gathered to celebrate the end of February with a concert dedicated to the theme of love.
Accomplished musicians, including composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff, soprano Luna Seongeun Park, violinist Max Tan and cellist Aaron Wolff performed in duos and trios.