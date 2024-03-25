Performing Arts

The Church Is All Ears for Reflections in Music: Love Stories

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/25/2024

April Gornik, Michelle Murphy StradaBruce Mermelstein

Cellist Aaron WolffBruce Mermelstein

Ellen Davis, Amy CococciaBruce Mermelstein

Emma Clurman, Richard De Rose, Linda WillettBruce Mermelstein

Eric Fischl, April Gornik, Margaret Garrett, Blythe DannerBruce Mermelstein

Julia and Jory ProbberBruce Mermelstein

Marie and Jason PennyBruce Mermelstein

Michael Alexander, Giselle FederBruce Mermelstein

Pianist and Composer Bruce WolosoffBruce Mermelstein

Robert and Nancy BrodyBruce Mermelstein

Soprano Luna Seongeun ParkBruce Mermelstein

The Church in Sag Harbor was ablaze with the melodies of chamber music at an event hosted by April Gornik and Eric Fischl.

Patrons gathered to celebrate the end of February with a concert dedicated to the theme of love.

Accomplished musicians, including composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff, soprano Luna Seongeun Park, violinist Max Tan and cellist Aaron Wolff performed in duos and trios.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles