Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, March 8-14, 2024

See GE Smith at The Suffolk this weekend!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, March 8-14, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

G.E. & The American Blues With Special Guest Larry McCray

Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss a rocking evening with G.E. Smith, the former Emmy-winning bandleader for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, who has also toured with the likes of Bob Dylan and Roger Waters. He will play alongside Larry McCray, who has sung on stage with greats like BB King and Buddy Guy.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Erin Chase at Pindar

Saturday, March 9, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the pop-rock melodies and raspy vocals of Erin Chase while sipping on your favorite reds and whites in the tasting room at Pindar Vineyards.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

CAST Comedy Night

Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m.

Contribute to a good cause and enjoy some laughs with comedians Dan Naturman, Kenny Williams and Nancy Lombardo at CAST. Tickets are $75, and a wine and beer reception will precede the show.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cultural Landscape Walking Tour

Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a 3-mile walking tour of Hallock State Park Preserve, including a freshwater pond and Howells Spring.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. parks.ny.gov/events/event.aspx?e=181-38307.0

Cutchogue Fire Department St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Get your green on with this annual event featuring local civic groups and fire departments on Route 25 in Cutchogue.

Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-5959, cutchoguefiredept.org/apps/public/events/eventView.cfm?Event_ID=17

Brewery Tour

Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m.

Learn how the Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. processes its beer and enjoy samples as you stroll. Tickets are $20 and reservations are strongly recommended.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Molly Haskell Talks About the Oscars

Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Fans of the Academy Awards won’t want to miss this virtual discussion about this year’s contenders, would-bes and should-have-beens. Register by email for Zoom info.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, [email protected]

Winter Lecture: A Historic Timeline of Food

Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m.

Learn about the history of food preparation with Diane Schwindt, resident cook at Ketcham Inn in Center Moriches.

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Ali Katz Kitchen & Saltbird Cellars

Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful four-course Asian-inspired tasting menu paired with wines from Saltbird Cellar at Ali Katz Kitchen.

55 Middle Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7694, chroniclewines.co/events

Art of Charcuterie With Lauren Lombardi

Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m.

Learn to make an elegant charcuterie board with Chef Lauren Lombardi and enjoy a glass of red or white wine while you create.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Cookbook Club: Queens of Cuisine

Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Shelter Island Public Library, where you’ll sample recipes and treats from your favorite female chefs. Bring a copy of your recipe and a hungry tummy!

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Friends Irish Tea Luncheon

Thursday, March 14, noon

Celebrate March with the Mattituck-Laurel Library and Margaret M. Johnson, author of Delicious Ireland. The afternoon includes readings, as well as a menu of tea, sweets and savory tarts. Advanced registration and a fee of $22 is required. Cookbooks will be available for sale and signing.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Betty White

Thursday, March 14. 5:30 p.m.

Join the Southold Library for this Zoom event, where you’ll learn the inspiring story of actress, humanitarian and author Betty White. Register online.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Birds of a Feather

Through March 31

View works from members of the Light Painters, a North Fork-based photography club, in the art gallery at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Works include photography primarily of locations on the North Fork.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

