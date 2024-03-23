Top St. Francis Heart Doc Coming to Riverhead

Dr. Thomas Pappas

A leading cardiologist with the renowned St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn will begin seeing cardiac patients in March at a location in Riverhead, Catholic Health officials announced on March 18.

Dr. Thomas Pappas, director of the hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, will bring his more than 30 years of experience in cardiology to Riverhead, where he will serve as director of preventive cardiology. He and the staff will offer patients advanced screening technologies, including echocardiograms, ultrasounds and CT imaging.

“St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn has long offered patients a highly sophisticated level of treatment and quality care,” Pappas said. “We look forward to bringing that same expertise to the residents of eastern Suffolk County.”

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center’s services are already offered across the Catholic Health system on Long Island, including at Mercy Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Good Samaritan University Hospital. Catholic Health has plans to expand St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center’s services to more locations in the coming months.

“St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center is Long Island’s safest, most-awarded heart program,” said says Catholic Health President Dr. Patrick O’Shaughnessy. “The flagship hospital of Catholic Health, St. Francis is consistently ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery. By bringing the St. Francis Cardiology standard to additional Catholic Health Locations, we are bringing Long Island residents the best level of cardiac care available.”

Patients can book an appointment with Dr. Pappas at 800 Old Country Road in Riverhead by calling 631-772-0579. For more info, visit catholichealthli.org/heart-vascular-care.