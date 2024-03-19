Who Tipped Over the U.S. Lunar Lander on the Moon?

A lot is happening on the Moon right now (Getty Images)

Five countries have now landed rockets on the surface of the Moon.

And now for the first time, an American company (Intuitive Machines) landed a rocket there on February 22. Shows what American business can do. Best in the world.

But on touchdown the rocket fell onto its side. It couldn’t get up. Some of its antennas were pointed toward the surface. Each day it was sending back fewer and fewer messages.

Gasping for air, it died on February 27.

And nobody is asking the obvious question: Who pushed it?

This is an act of war. The Russians? The Iranians? The North Koreans?

This is something we need to know. And when we do, we will roll up our sleeves and do something about it.

Americans don’t take things like this lying down.