My New Apple Watch Might Finally Solve Daylight Savings

Cartoon by Dan Rattiner

I was given an Apple Watch for Christmas. It replaces the old regular watch I’ve been wearing for years. And it’s a big improvement. For example, to see the time with my old watch, I’d just look at it and there it was. We live in a much more dangerous age these days, and it’s probably not a good idea to have it visible out there where others can learn the time. Heaven knows what they might do with this information.

Well, with the new Apple Watch, just looking at the face gets you nowhere. It’s a blank. But I know my Apple Watch password, so when the coast is clear, I type it in on these teeny, tiny keys. And bingo! With that, it comes alive and there’s the time. For five seconds. Then it’s blank again. Take that, bad guys.

Also, because of the way somebody set it up for me, when it lights up it gives me a whole lot of other information that my older watch never even dreamed of giving me. For instance, besides the time, I get to see the day of the month and the date, and there’s also a row of tiny yellow fluffy clouds that embrace a sun or rain or wind picture hour by hour for eight hours into the future along with what the temperature is each hour. There’s also a number in a yellow thought balloon that means something, although I’m not sure what.

And other things happen if I swipe the screen up or down or press the crown or tap on it on the side. My old watch does none of this.

The only real downside of the Apple Watch is that this mighty amount of stuff requires that the watch be charged up every 24 hours. I take it off when I go to bed and set it on this magnetic charger overnight to make that happen.

And then, finally, in bed, I get to wear my old watch. It’s always on. Never needs charging. And so, at 3 a.m., if I wake up, I can see what time it is.

Yesterday, somebody told me that the Apple Watch automatically changes from standard time to daylight savings and back all by itself. Right. Well, I’ll believe it when I see it. Next October.

