'This City Is Insane' - Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Punched in the Face in NYC

Bethenny Frankel, Photo: Udo Salters/PMC

During the last few weeks, dozens of women have posted on social media that they were randomly punched in the face or attacked while walking around Manhattan. On March 27, Bridgehampton resident Bethenny Frankel revealed that she was also attacked on the streets of New York City.

Posting on another victim’s TikTok video, the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member said that this had happened to her a few months earlier, continuing, “but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the (Upper West Side). I was taking video of a bakery.”

On March 28, Frankel posted a followup video where her comments included, “I was in New York City looking for an apartment, and I stopped at this cute little deli-bakery place.” She added that she was punched in the face as she left the bakery.

Said Frankel, “I was completely stunned, and I walked outside (to) my driver, who is also security.”

Glamour.com reports that when the driver confronted her attacker, she told him that she would just rather leave, and she texted the broker that she no longer wanted to look at apartments.

“This city’s insane,” Frankel concluded. “I’m sorry to all the other women that it’s happening to. It’s wild.”

The NYPD has made multiple arrests of men who have committed these crimes, according to numerous reports.