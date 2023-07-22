Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bethenny Frankel never set out to be a beauty influencer — she just wanted to learn how to do her own makeup. Anyone who knows anything about the outspoken entrepreneur, however, won’t be surprised that her voice has taken off. Frankel has a no-nonsense approach that makes her followers actually believe what she’s saying. In fact her claim to fame was being a no-BS “housewife” on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Today, having sold her Skinnygirl Cocktails brand for millions, she’s not fame hungry and she doesn’t need the money, so when she takes on a project or gives her opinion, there’s genuine heart and belief behind it. With that said, there’s no shortage of projects or opinions on Frankel’s plate.

In recent months she has inked deals with Covergirl, Neutrogena, L’Oreal and Bliss and is being reached out to by everyone from Chanel and Hermes to Dollar General and Maybelline. Frankel is also launching a rosé wine, Forever Young Côtes de Provence Rosé, a lower sugar mocktail range called Mingle Mocktails, and she’s becoming an increasingly prolific podcaster.

We chatted with the Bridgehampton denizen about what she has in the works, her beauty must-haves and her favorite spots in the Hamptons.

A Chat with Bethenny Frankel

Can you tell us about your wine and what inspired you to launch one in such a crowded market?

I was approached by my former boss from my cocktail waitressing days in Boston; he had started a wine brand using the name of the song that played every night at last call. I loved the name, the product, the impeccable and unparalleled winery in Provence. I loved the taste and the story. It’s crowded largely because of my success paving the way for women in the spirits business. Not only do I deserve a seat at this table. I set this table.

Are you still a fan of skinny margaritas? If so, what’s your go-to?

I am a beverage girl. I am always dabbling in trying something new. I sip Forever Young when dining or socializing and I drink Mingle Mocktails when I’m “sober curious” … it’s the Skinnygirl cocktail of mocktails.

Speaking of, what inspired you to launch a line of mocktails?

I don’t consume alcohol like I used to. I can’t tolerate hard alcohol anymore. I love the experience of a cocktail, but not always the after-effects. This product can be mixed with alcohol, but overall, I wanted to give something to my audience who havebeen asking me for a fun alternative for years. It’s their time. Not everyone gets along with alcohol.

Given that you’ve become a beauty influencer, can you single out some of your current “holy grail” beauty products?

Biologique Recherche’s toner, L’Oréal Midnight Cream, NYX brushes, No7’s eye serum, Anastasia’s cream bronzer, Dr Jart and Shiseido masks, Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder, Maybelline’s lip products … it’s really endless.

What beauty products/brands do you think are overrated?

Ouch. Anything expensive is overrated because its twin exists for one-fourth the price.

What’s a beauty trend you love?

Glowy primer SPF.

Your ideal day in the Hamptons?

It would include a beach walk, sauna, Jacuzzi and a field trip to Montauk with my daughter.

What are your favorite Hamptons shops and restaurants?

Tutto in Sag Harbor, Sag Pizza, Crow’s Nest and their Lingua Franca store, White’s Apothecary in East Hampton is beyond, Sundaes on Main in Bridgehampton, Topping Rose and Candy Kitchen for breakfast.

What are you most looking forward to for summer 2023?

Beach walks — hence not being out of shape — my red vintage Bronco, being on the boat, wakeboarding and swimming in the ocean.