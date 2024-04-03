Carolyn Iannone's Love Lane Kitchen: What Happens When You Accidentally Buy a Restaurant

Love Lane Kitchen. Photo credit: Nicholas Chowske

According to Carolyn Iannone, there’s so much to say about her 15 years at Love Lane Kitchen that it can really fill a book. And maybe one day it will.

Love Lane Kitchen is a “sunny, comfortable” eatery on Love Lane in Mattituck, a street Iannone calls “charming and quaint,” lined with mom-and-pop shops who share her affection for the tree-lined corridor and surrounding community.

A restaurant beloved by locals and tourists alike, you’d be hard pressed to find a table at Love Lane Kitchen — aka LLK — on a mid-summer Saturday afternoon. But it’s worth the wait, as many devout patrons agree.

Iannone’s LLK journey started back in 2009 when she took a position as assistant manager after falling in love with Love Lane — and Love Lane Kitchen specifically. Little did she know she would be in for the ride of her life.

“I joke that I accidentally bought a restaurant, as this was never really my plan,” Iannone admitted. “In 2012, an opportunity presented itself to take over the business and I just went for it. I had originally wanted to find a way to eat, drink, travel and write and get paid for it. I figured this would certainly lend some fuel to the fire for my writing. What an understatement. My imagination could never be as wild as the things that I have actually experienced.”

It hasn’t been an easy road, or lane, but Iannone was in it for the long haul.

“Owning and running a business is having the faith that you can do it while simultaneously knowing you are going to royally mess up,” said Iannone. “I have made a lot of mistakes. A ton. As annoying and expensive and frustrating as it is, you do learn from them, if you’re smart. Like anything worth doing, where there is risk and reward, it’s going to come with good times and really difficult times.”

The establishment runs on its own adrenaline — a momentum powered by talented kitchen staff, imaginative menu, use of locally sourced ingredients and of course, Iannone herself. When Iannone talks about her restaurant she glows, in awe of LLK’s ability to run like such a well-oiled machine. She is modest to say the least — a endearing quality for someone at the crest of such a wildly successful establishment.

“The thing about LLK is that it cannot be attributed to any one thing. It’s a culmination of all its working parts, the food and the people who prep it, where it’s sourced from and how it is served. How we treat each other as a team and how we welcome everyone that walks through the door.”

With food being served from morning until evening, there’s constant motion in the kitchen. Breakfast highlights include sweet potato hash and eggs, stuffed French toast and seasonal griddle cakes. Lunch and dinner hours offer soups, salads, handhelds and entrees spanning crab cakes, fish tacos, steak frites and soup of the day. There are daily specials on the chalkboard just to add to the dizzying decision process. Monday is the ever-popular burger night featuring a quad of burger selections — beef, lamb, turkey or black bean — accompanied by a beer or glass of wine for $24.

“We truly love what we do and do what we love. From making sure your latte is perfect to making homemade lavender simple syrup for drinks, to soups and salad dressings made from scratch to homemade cakes made by my mom. I can go on,” she said eagerly.

“This time of year specifically we get really excited about shucking fresh peas and the first crops of asparagus and leeks,” she added. “They find their way into breakfast specials, soups and risottos.”

LLK features a full bar as well, something Iannone is passionate about. When she took the reins as manager back in 2009 she had also taken the role as wine director.

“I had a shiny new sommelier certificate from the WSET program in NY and was excited to use it. Now, I am proud to have a wine list exclusively serving Long Island wines. We also have a blast creating cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages that are balanced and beautiful. There is so much inspiration from the seasons of the North Fork.”

For now Iannone is gearing up for the season ahead, feeling blessed and appreciative.

“When it all comes together it’s nothing short of magic and those are the times I like to take a little bit of that positive energy and save some for myself,“ said Iannone. “We truly are so fortunate to work and live in this beautiful place. Being a part of it all makes it all worth it and I am so grateful to do what I do.”

Visit lovelanekitchen.com for more info.