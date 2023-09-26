First Fridays on Love Lane Returns to Mattituck October 6

Welcome to Love Lane!

After a long hiatus, a beloved Mattituck tradition returns to Love Lane this month.

The annual First Fridays on Love Lane series once invited visitors to shop, eat, drink and enjoy all that Mattituck has to offer on the first Friday of the months May through October. But the outlook was grim when First Fridays was canceled in 2020, then showed no sign of returning in May 2021, 2022 or 2023. Thankfully, the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce had a surprise in store for the community this year.

“This has been an event that was a great success in the past but had to be put on hold because of COVID,” Terry McShane, president of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, shares with Dan’s Papers. “Like everything else, it took a while to get the wheels turning again, but the excitement of bringing it back is definitely there, and we look forward to restarting a great Mattituck Chamber tradition.”

Scheduled in line with the series’ usual finale, First Fridays on Love Lane returns for one special 2023 event on Friday, October 6, 6–9 p.m., with stores staying open late for the festivities. The long-awaited comeback was officially announced on the chamber’s Facebook page in August and was met with enthusiasm.

“So happy this is coming back!” cheered one Facebook user.

“We are very excited to bring back the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce First Fridays on Love Lane,” McShane adds. “This is a beloved community event that’s family-friendly and lots of fun too.”

Located right on Love Lane, the October 6 First Fridays event invites visitors to join in the celebration of the Mattituck community with craft beverages, bites from local eateries, retail vendors, a 50/50 raffle and live music by Points East, a popular North Fork family band that has been performing local festivals, weddings and winery events since 2010.

Mattituck’s newest stores, such as North Fork Fiber Arts on Love Lane, are listed on the following page of the Dan’s Papers Salute to Mattituck section, so for this celebration of the village, let’s showcase some of the area’s longstanding Love Lane institutions.

LOVE LANE SHOPS & SERVICES

Mint

When it comes to women’s fashion in Mattituck, savvy shoppers turn to Mint. Varied dresses, blouses, sweaters and fashionable accessories are curated from top luxury designers and brands, providing women with stylish options for every season. Since debuting on the North Fork in 2004, Mint has opened stores in Westhampton Beach, Southampton and Stony Brook, bolstering its reputation among Long Island ladies. 260 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8009, shopmint.com

Mattituck Florist

With a reputation established throughout 40 years in business, the fact that this flower shop designs beautiful arrangements for homes, businesses and special occasions should come as a shock to no one, but what is surprising is just how diverse the offerings are in and around this little shop. As one approaches Mattituck Florist, they’ll navigate a maze of potted plants, handmade pottery, antique lawn ornaments, statues, fountains and rare oddities. Tucked inside is a vast collection of cards, gifts and other treasures waiting to be discovered. 95 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com

Love Lane Sweet Shoppe

Those of us with a sweet tooth would be remiss to miss out on the Love Lane Sweet Shoppe. The store carries a large array of candy and other treats, gifts for weddings and birthdays, greeting cards, toys, apparel and home goods. And best of all, they ship nationwide. 125 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com

Haircutters of Love Lane

When it comes to five-star haircuts, it’s hard to beat the reviews of Sandra Lazar, aka “Sandy the barber” at Haircutters of Love Lane. Women’s, men’s and children’s cuts are available, as are highlights, beard trims and more. 110 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-697-8895, lovelanehaircutters.booksy.com

Orlowski True Value

Locally owned and operated, this True Value location carries all the tools and equipment of your typical hardware store, but with the local expertise to help patrons navigate whatever North Fork home improvement or DIY project they’re working on. 320 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8420, stores.truevalue.com/ny/mattituck/16662

LOVE LANE EATS & SIPS

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Based in Mattituck since 2018 but only recently moving to Love Lane, NoFoDoCo is like heaven for doughnut lovers. The store’s enticing online “flavor forecast” gives prospective patrons a sneak peek of the limited-edition flavors that will be available for just a few days before there’s nothing but crumbs left of them. 100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

The Village Cheese Shop

A certified Love Lane staple for over two decades, The Village Cheese Shop brings more than 150 of Europe’s finest cheeses to the North Fork. In addition to cheese, the shop is stuffed with quality meats — ranging from pate de Campagne and mousse truffle pate to Norwegian smoked salmon and French ham — and gourmet goods such as tarragon mustard, squid ink fettucine noodles and European black sturgeon caviar. For a little taste of everything, custom party platters and gift baskets are available. 105 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8556, thevillagecheeseshop.com

Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

For a quick bite while shopping Mattituck, Lombardi’s Love Lane Market is a great spot to grab a sandwich, panini or pizza. But to experience the full range of Lombardi’s culinary expertise, look into their catering options. Whether dining now or scouting caterers for later, you can rest assured that this gourmet market is committed to quality, seasonal ingredients sourced from the area’s best farms and purveyors. 170 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-9500, lombardislovelanemarket.com

Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Another great grab-and-go option that also has a catering branch is Ammirati’s. Run by lifelong Mattituck residents, the store offers all the breakfast classics through noon, seven days a week, with a robust lunch menu offered after that, and even the occasional specialty night when they’re open for dinner. 135 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

Roanoke Vineyards Wine Shop

With its vines planted in Riverhead, Roanoke Vineyards brings its wine to Mattituck via its Love Lane Wine Shop. With indoor and outdoor seating, the shop provides its guests with a selection of Roanoke estate and négociant-éleveur wines, plus a few surprises. 165 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7677, roanokevineyards.net