East End Man Doing His Part to Help Israeli Soldiers Eat Well

An Israeli solider at The Western Wall (Getty Images)

An East End man is making a difference for Israeli soldiers.

A native of Israel, the man, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, has started an initiative with a partner, who also wished to not be identified, to support the soldiers amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

“War is not a game,” he shared over the phone. “I wanted the military to be able to enjoy a variety of singers or bands, be happy, and dance. Be happy to be alive.”

He explained that his goal is to make the soldiers more comfortable, by providing them with quality food and entertainment, on their days off.

“The food the military gives them is not Grade A,” he said. “So, we provide food through a chef in Israel with a big organization, of about 10 to 12 chefs, who go to different bases. They host barbecues as well with delicious, fresh choices. The barbecues started week one of the war.”

Very proud of his Jewish heritage, he sympathizes strongly with the thousands of military personnel, who put their lives on the line everyday, as the war rages on. But despite his work towards organizing funds for the various events in Israel, he does not ask for money from anyone. He added that the soldiers’ deep gratitude for the services they provide is reason to keep going.

“Number one, the soldiers really appreciate the care we give them. We boost morale, by telling them that we appreciate what they do; that we appreciate them 6,000 miles away.”