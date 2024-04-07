Meet Ellyn Bank, a Philanthropic Hamptons Attorney

Ellyn Bank, Photo: Jared Michael Siskin/PatrickMcMullan.com

Ellyn Bank has taken her considerable skills as an attorney and translated them into another passion: philanthropy. Bank, who has law offices in New York City, lives in Palm Beach from September through May, and then spends time in Bridgehampton from June through September. While she calls herself semi-retired, she doesn’t seem to have much down time.

On a recent day, she had just finished a fundraiser for someone running for Congress, and then headed straight into a meeting with another person who is running for Congress. She also does a great deal of fundraising for causes close to her heart.

“I started my career as a trial lawyer in the DA’s office specializing in murder cases,” Bank explains. “I was in homicides for three years, then I had two babies and left. I then opened my own law practice.

“When I started my own practice, I went on the homicide panel for New York City, defending homicide cases for people who could not afford an attorney,” Bank explains, “and the CJA panel for the Eastern District of New York and the CJA panel for the Southern District of New York.”

The CJA panel, also known as the Criminal Justice Act, was created by an act of Congress to defend people who are accused of crimes in federal court and cannot afford an attorney, Bank explained.

She also began fundraising for political and Jewish causes. To some, her work in the legal sector and her passion for advocacy may not seem to have much in common. Bank would strongly disagree.

“For a trial lawyer, arguments and advocacy are very important, as well as simplifying complicated issues,” explains Bank, who describes herself as in the middle politically but conservative-leaning. “These are skills you need in fundraising. You have to appeal to the person’s heart and mind.”

Bank is a well known fundraiser. When it comes to political fundraising, she has some core values that help inform her choices of support.

“I look at the whole person,” says Bank, who is a frequent event host. “I also want to know what is important to the candidate. What is their passion?”

For Bank, her passion is giving back. She attributes her drive for philanthropy to her grandmother, Ethel Kaplan Smolens, and her parents, Rita and Bernie Bank.

“I was always so proud of the way they gave back to different causes,” says Bank, who has two sons, ages 36 and 38, and a 6-month-old granddaughter. “I think if you can make your children proud of your philanthropic endeavors, they will follow in your footsteps. I did. I was always so proud when my parents would step up or raise their hands. My sons are also philanthropists. I can call them and ask them to donate or to attend a fundraiser and they’ll be there.”

Bank, who is Jewish, also gives money to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), of which her sons are involved, and to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national paramedic emergency medical response service, which has emergency response vehicles, ambulances, minibikes and blood banks. She also gives to Jewish organizations that are fighting anti-Semitism on college campuses and in the public relations sector.

“I don’t just give to Jewish causes or political candidates,” Bank says. “I just really believe in giving back, in making a difference. Even if I give a party, it should be a party with a purpose.”

While technically semi-retired from her legal career, she refers to herself as “transitioning” to new things. Her work as an attorney slowed down during the pandemic, and since then she has chosen to scale back from her previous pace. She also feels that there is a new generation of philanthropists making their way through the ranks.

“Not everyone has a lot of money to give,” says Bank, “Philantrophy comes down to having a generous spirit, not just how much money you have.”

Bank continues, “I think the important thing is that people understand that giving money is important, but giving your time and talents are also important. Without a doubt, there are many ways to give. When I host a fundraiser, there are many areas where we could use help: the registration desk, selling raffle tickets, circulating during the cocktail party to share the candidate’s ideas and passions.”

She has also found that the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine has encouraged many to increase their giving and their involvement in Jewish causes.

“It is not just Jewish people giving, it’s also Evangelical Christians,” Bank says of those choosing to stand with Israel.

When she is in the Hamptons, she is also involved in fundraising, though the pace is a little different than in Palm Beach.

“We don’t have as many political fundraisers,” says Bank. “When I am in the Hamptons, I tend to attend more fundraisers but don’t host as many. While in the Hamptons, I will be hosting fundraisers for people running for Congress.”

Even so, she plans to make time for her two best friends in New York City, inviting them out to spend time with her in Bridgehampton.

“We’ll play golf and bridge (her two other passions), go out to eat and go shopping,” Bank says. “Of course, I’ll catch up on my reading. I love reading. It will be pretty much the same as I would do if I were in Palm Beach.”

Her other passion? She loves the stock market.

“I do miss law,” says Bank, who lives with a toy poodle named Tootsie and someone she jokingly refers to as her “insignificant” other (only because that’s how he refers to himself compared to all her activities.) “I think that is why I like the stock market. I love the mental action of it. I loved getting ready for trials and the market also requires a great deal of mental action.”

Splitting her time between two locations and accomplishing her goals and aspirations in semi-retirement doesn’t slow down Bank’s social life. “I am always in search of new, intelligent and interesting friends who want to achieve something good and positive in life.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.