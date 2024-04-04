Catching Up Barely with Equestrian Georgina Bloomberg

Georgina Bloomberg and Juvina at the Hampton Classic, Photo: Tom Ratcliffe II

With a schedule to be reckoned with, at 41 Georgina Bloomberg — the younger daughter of Mayor Bloomberg — bears many roles as philanthropist, animal activist, competitive equestrian, author and mother. She began riding at the age of four, competing just two years later and taking home many prestigious awards throughout her childhood and teen years. By the time she was 21 she decided to ride professionally. Her long list of accolades includes winning the Maxine Beard Award in 2004, the WWF Challenge Cup in 2007, the Empire State Grand Prix in 2010 and represented the U.S. Equestrian Team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, where she earned a Team Bronze medal.

Fueled daily by a purpose-driven life her days are filled with training, competing and giving back. Not to mention being a fiercely devoted mother to her sons Jasper and newborn Sebastian. Here we catch up — barely — with Bloomberg.

A Chat with Georgina Bloomberg

Any particular goals you’re working toward in the near future?

I am just trying to come back from having my son Sebastian in November so taking it slow and trying to get fit and confident again. I have a few younger horses that I need to work with and get to know, so I don’t have any big goals this year other than to try to form good relationships with my team of horses, stepping them up a level or two and get back to jumping the bigger classes.

What is your training regimen on a daily/weekly basis?

I love working out and find it necessary not just for my physical fitness but my mental health. During the winter season in Florida, I work out with a trainer once a week to do strength training, and also add in Pilates. The rest of the year I always try to find exercises in the gym that will focus on muscles that I need for riding and my core strength, which is vital in the saddle and over jumps.

You have a spinal condition and have had surgery in the past. Does it still affect you?

I was born with spondylolisthesis, which causes a severe curve of the spine. I struggled with back pain my entire life and fractured it twice from simple falls. I had my spine straightened out and fused together, and took almost a year off of riding to fully let it heal and get strong again. I knew it was my only chance to stay in the sport. My back is now in great condition and pain free.

You founded The Rider’s Closet back in 2006. What was your inspiration?

I was attending NYU and met a girl who wanted to join the equestrian team but said she couldn’t afford the riding clothing or equipment. I had had a few friends quit riding to start college and started thinking about a way to connect the clothing I knew existed and wasn’t needed to the people who needed it! We now have big space full of amazing donations that we send out daily to college programs, therapeutic riding centers and any individual in need.

Giving back is important to you. What other organizations are you involved in?

Animals have always been my biggest passion so I have gotten involved with many different organizations including the Humane Society and other smaller organizations and rescues. My parents always taught us the importance of giving back, and while my father has done a lot by being able to donate to different things worldwide, my mother taught us the importance of being hands on and really doing good in the world however we can.

What does a typical day look like for you?

In the winter when we are in Florida my main focus is the horses and competing. Because we live next to the horse show and don’t have to travel I am able to balance being a mom and being a show jumper, but the rest of the year it’s more of a struggle and I have to manage my time differently. It’s hard to have any sort of life when you are competing. So I have learned as best I can to try to shut off one side of myself and focus on whichever I am doing at that moment.

What are you most proud of?

Before my kids I would have said winning the North American Young Rider Championships in 2002, but now it is absolutely my kids. Not just having them, but seeing them develop and especially when my older son Jasper does something nice for someone or meaningful to the world. Raising a kid who is happy, cares about the planet, animals, and treats others well has always been my biggest goal as a parent.

You are a huge animal lover. How many in your fur family right now?

We always have a huge fur family and the number is constantly changing. We usually have about 8-10 dogs in the house, and a few dogs at the barn. We also have a lot of rescued farm animals in Florida and in New York. We have everything from a retired NYC carriage horse to cows rescued from slaughter, pigs, goats and even a rooster who all came to us in different ways and needed a home.

You are very close with your son Jasper. Does he ride as well? How do you spend quality time together?

Jasper is always with me and I love doing life with him. He loves riding and competing as well. My favorite way to spend time with him — and something I look forward to doing with my younger son Sebastian — is to travel to new places. I took Jasper to Antarctica for my 40th birthday and the same year we went to Tonga and swam with humpback whales, both trips that were not only exciting but helped to teach him about the importance of taking care of the planet.