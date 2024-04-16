Gut Health for Longevity & Anti-aging: Part 2

Gut health impacts more than just the stomach. (Getty Images)

The gut microbiome is a microcosm and a world within itself that lives within us. The gut is basically a large tube within our bodies that is exposed to the outside world. We have trillions of organisms that compose our microbiome, including viruses, bacteria, fungi and even parasites. These organisms work together synergistically with our body to create a healthy, balanced microbiome which results in a healthy gut, and therefore improves our health.

A prebiotic provides the food and energy for the good bacteria that are referred to as probiotics. You can try to obtain prebiotics from your diet. Examples of prebiotics include vegetables that have a higher content in fiber, as well as Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, garlic, legumes, berries, apples, bananas, etc. If you cannot obtain prebiotics from your diet, there are supplements to help you obtain that goal. When the good bacteria (probiotics) flourish in our gut we have a healthy gut environment.

The other term frequently associated with the microbiome is postbiotics. This term refers to the waste products that are left behind after our body digests both prebiotics and probiotics. Healthy postbiotics include nutrients such as vitamins B and K, amino acids and peptides, which help the gut function better and slow down the growth of harmful bacteria.

The gut microbiome also includes our mouth and our teeth; this is referred to as the oral microbiome. It is very important to have a healthy balance of bacteria in the oral microbiome as it has been discovered that certain bacteria, when elevated in the oral microbiome, are associated with some diseases and cancers including heart disease. In the future scientists will have our oral microbiome analyzed to give us an idea on what foods, supplements, and diet we should follow in order to have a healthy and balanced microbiome.

In order to maintain this delicate balance within the microbiome it’s essential to have specialized testing done to evaluate your microbiome in its entirety by a specialist, such as an integrative functional medical doctor. The actionable data obtained from this test will help your integrative medicine physician decide on diet and supplements to address your needs, and which specific probiotics to take to maximize your gut health, which in turn will help your overall health. Remember: A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.

Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski, M.D. is board-certified in internal medicine, anti-aging medicine and specializes in anti-aging and integrative functional medicine.

Dr. Peter Michalos, M.D. is a clinical associate professor at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and chairman of the Hamptons Health Society.