Hampton Bays Celebrates Duke Ellington's 125th Birthday

Duke Ellington, a famous jazz musician, poses with his piano at the KFG Radio Studio. KFG is Fitzsimons Army Medical Center’s radio station.

You can’t take the A Train, so Old Montauk Highway will have to do. On the eve of his 125th birthday, legendary musician Duke Ellington gets a musical tribute from New York City rising Jazz star Champian Fulton and her quartet. The elegant evening is on Friday, April 26 in Canoe Place Inn’s rotunda.

“I grew up listening to jazz, so I heard Duke Ellington probably before I was one year old,” says Fulton. “I was always really drawn to his band because I am such a fan of all the musicians he played with. But I am also a fan of Ellington’s piano playing. And of course I love all his songs and arrangements. You could dedicate your whole life to loving Duke Ellington.” Ellington’s actual birth date is April 29.

Fulton’s latest album is called Meet Me at Birdland, a reference to one of the city’s iconic jazz venues. Industry publication Hothouse Magazine named her “Pianist and Female Vocalist of 2019.”

The performance begins at 8 p.m. and who knows, may include a cake with, well, a lot of candles. Ellington is rumored to have played at Canoe Place in the 1960s. Over the years many legendary jazz greats have played there, among them Count Basie.

Canoe Place General Manager Matthew Kristan points out, “Many great musicians have performed at Canoe Place over the years, so this is the perfect place to honor him.”