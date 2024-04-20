Janet Ann Hansen of Shelter Island Remembered as Loving Great Grandmother, Realtor and Antique Shopkeeper

Janet Ann Hansen

Janet Ann Hansen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully and surrounded by family on March 31.

She was born on November 14, 1933 to Frank and Maud Boslet. She grew up in Brooklyn and later moved to New Hyde Park. There, she met the love of her life, William Carit Hansen at age 14. They married on April 24, 1955 and raised five children in Mineola: William (Jill) Hansen, Douglas (Susan) Hansen, Tammy (Andrew) Cavanaugh, Kim (Darren) Messina and Christian (Shiobhan) Hansen.

Hansen attended Briarcliff College and studied fashion design. She worked in Manhattan on Fifth Avenue in millinery, as well as modeling fashion. Ultimately, she excelled in her most important career, becoming a full-time mom and homemaker.

After Bill retired in 1985, they moved to Shelter Island where they found their charming home and opened Homeport Antiques and Collectibles in the barn on their property. While Hansen tended to the antiques, Bill refinished furniture. Hansen also enjoyed a successful career in real estate on Shelter Island, another passion highlighting her love of design and home decorating.

The couple’s involvement in church life began at the First Presbyterian Church of New Hyde Park and continued at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, where they served as elders. Her steadfast faith was the basis for all aspects of her life and was evident in the way she treated and loved others.

They aptly named their residence “Homeport,” as it was the place family gathered year-round, celebrating events big and small. With memories embedded deeply, “Homeport” was the safe harbor in the storms of life, where all could return to a place of warmth, joy, and the love of family.

Hansen is survived by her children and their spouses; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nephews and niece. She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of almost 67 years; by her parents, Frank and Maud Boslet; her mother and father-in-law, Carit and Ellen Hansen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leona and William Cosgrove; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Anne Boslet; and infant grandson, Andrew Messina.

The family received visitors to share memories on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church followed by a funeral service in the church sanctuary. Interment followed at the Shelter Island Cemetery located behind the church.

Hansen’s family extends their deepest thanks to the staff of San Simeon By The Sound Nursing Home in gratitude for their kindness and assistance over the last 18 months and in the final weeks, helping to provide a loving journey home for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the Andrea Tillman Memorial Employee Assistance Program Fund at San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 County Road 48, Greenport, NY 19944. Please indicate “In Memory of Janet Hansen.”