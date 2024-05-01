Karl Ziegler, CEO of Concurrent Wines & Spirits, Is Pouring at Dan's Rose Soiree

Karl Ziegler, founder and CEO of Concurrent Wines & Spirits

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Karl Ziegler, founder and CEO of Concurrent Wines & Spirits, is pouring his wines at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

A Chat with Karl Ziegler of Concurrent Wines & Spirits

How did you get in this line of work?

I got into the wine business almost 30 years ago. I started my own company in 2016, started importing Champagne, now I have a business partner named Crag Demko and the two of us have built up our portfolio, and most recently we got Torpez at the winery in Saint-Tropez, and that’s the wine that we’re featuring at the event.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

We own a brand called Rosé Spritzer and we see that as a massive trend right now. Rather than a spirits-based canned cocktail or a malt-based seltzer, people are starting to see the value in essentially reimagining wine coolers.

What is your favorite wine?

Depends upon what I’m rating. When we’re out of the East End I tend to drink a lot of Chablis because it goes with a lobster and on a hot, humid summer evening I’m partial to Chablis when I’m in East Hampton.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

Early on, after I started the business, I read a book by the importer Kermit Lynch, and I’ve always looked up to him as someone who’s been very successful as an importer for many, many years and his business model of being an importer and a retailer. I’m trying to emulate that in a small way.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

We are going to be serving Bravade Rosé. It’s the flagship rosé from Torpez winery. It is made primarily with Grenache with a fair amount of a grape called Tibouren, which is a grape indigenous to Provence, and there’s a little bit of a white grape called rolle, it’s also called Vermentino, just to add a little bit more freshness. These wines are incredible. Because the grapes are harvested in such close proximity to the Mediterranean, you actually pick up some of that salinity in the wine. So it’s really refreshing, crisp, with minerality.

