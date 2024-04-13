John W. Janas Remembered as Active in Community

John W. Janas

John W. Janas of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Hampton Bays, died on March 19. Janas was born in Brooklyn to Stella and Joseph Janas in March of 1946. He was 78.

Janas worked for Verizon for 30 years before his retirement. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Throughout his life he was an active member of his community. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge in Southampton, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Deer Park and Hampton Bays, as well as a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians in Hampton Bays. When he relocated to Florida, he joined the local VFW in Spring Hill.

Janas is survived by his children Elizabeth Fallo, Diane Carroll, and Deborah Abbott. He leaves behind his eight grandchildren: Eric, Nicholas, Robert, Erin, Dylan, Daniel, Anthony and Anais, as well as his nieces and nephew. Janas is also survived by his partner and travel companion, Paula Arthur of Spring Hill.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Stella Janas, and his sister, Josephine.

Janas loved to travel throughout his life. He visited several countries as well as at least 20 different states through the years. He loved to play golf, softball, go boating and fishing and play billiards. He even went to Las Vegas for a billiards competition a few years ago, which was one of his most recent highlights that he loved to talk about.

Visitation was held at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home and his funeral mass was held on Wednesday, April 3, at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays. Interment with Army Honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.