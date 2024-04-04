MorseLife Hosts 2024 Donor Luncheon with Mona Golabek in Palm Beach

Ellen and Ed Wolf, Courtesy of Capehart Ann and Bob Fromer, Courtesy of Capehart Keith and Stephen Levin, Courtesy of Capehart Sondra and David Mack, Courtesy of Capehart Phylliss and Bill Mack, Courtesy of Capehart Susie Mendik and Andy Stark, Courtesy of Capehart Judy Berkowitz and Jean Sharf, Courtesy of Capehart Mona Golabek performs, Courtesy of Capehart

On March 21, MorseLife supporters gathered at a private club in Palm Beach to celebrate generosity and the arts with a luncheon highlighted by a moving performance by author, singer and pianist Mona Golabek.

The event wrapped up a series of donor events marking MorseLife’s 40 years as a lifeline to seniors in Palm Beach County. The luncheon also served as an opportunity for donors to learn more about the impact of their contributions, with updates on upcoming projects and initiatives at MorseLife, including the new Hospice and Palliative Care program.

Founder and president of the Hold on to Your Music foundation, Golabek is a Grammy-nominated recording artist and internationally renowned concert pianist taught by her mother, Holocaust survivor Lisa Jura. Her mother’s story inspired Golabek’s book, The Children of Willesden Lane and the stage adaptation, The Pianist of Willesden Lane.

Mona’s father, Michel Golabek, was a French resistance fighter honored with the Croix de Guerre. Her discography features celebrated works and collaborations, including the voices of Meryl Streep and Audrey Hepburn, showcasing her commitment to preserving the music that saved her mother’s life and honoring the legacy of both her parents.

“At the heart of MorseLife’s mission lies a deeply-rooted reverence for Jewish tradition, a tradition that teaches us the importance of community, compassion and resilience,” said President and CEO Keith Myers. “Mona Golabek’s stirring performance not only showcased her extraordinary talent but also echoed the strength and spirit of those values, bringing to life her family’s history during WWII. Her artistry serves as a vivid illustration of how the arts can illuminate our past, inspire our present and guide us towards a future where such stories of courage and perseverance continue to be told and honored. Today, more than ever, we are reminded of the critical role that art plays in our lives as a source of beauty, hope and transformation and how generosity and philanthropy can truly impact the lives of those around us.”

