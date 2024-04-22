Dan Rattiner Talks with Shoshanna McCollum, Editor in Chief of Fire Island News

Shoshanna McCollum, Editor in Chief of Fire Island News

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Shoshanna McCollum

Episode 180: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Shoshanna McCollum, the editor in chief of the Fire Island News, the official newspaper of the Fire Island National Seashore that has been covering the 32-mile-long barrier beach for more than seven decades. McCollum is also the author of the nonfiction books Fire Island: Beach Resort and National Seashore, published in 2012, and Fire Island, published in 2014.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

