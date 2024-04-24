Village Bistro Brings French-American Fare to East Hampton May 10

Village Bistro is serving delicious French-American bistro fare

Finally answering the question of what would be taking over the former home of Rowdy Hall on at 10 Main Street in East Hampton Village, the new Village Bistro is set to open its doors just in time for summer, on Friday, May 10.

Embracing the essence of a French-American bistro, Village Bistro will be a year-round hangout for locals and visitors alike with a menu that celebrates bistro classics. Diners can expect to indulge in everything from the rich flavors of a French Onion Soup, along with everything from a Village Burger to Steak Frites, and a host of daily specials.

Eventually serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Village Bistro will be a “go-to spot for sharing a bottle of wine, enjoying hearty laughs, and savoring a great meal, any time of the day,” the owners explain in their opening announcement, adding, “At Village Bistro, the doors don’t close when the summer sun sets. We’re here year-round whenever you need a place to go, we’re here with the comfort food you crave and the friendly faces you love.”

This new neighborhood jewel promises to make every East Hampton local feel right at home, and to cook every meal with love.

“Imagine capturing the essence of East Hampton’s vibrant community spirit and translating it into a culinary experience that feels like home,” explain the owners, Dane Sayles and Piero Zangarini, about their latest gastronomic venture where they picture a cross section of the community visiting to share a bottle of fine wine, good laughs and a terrific meal using top-quality local ingredients in a casual, welcoming atmosphere.

Upon opening, Village Bistro will serve dinner and then begin serving lunch in June, with breakfast to follow. They also plan to host private events.

Dinner highlights include a raw bar with oysters, shrimp and local clams. They will also delight with entrees such as the Village Burger, Steak Frites, Roasted Salmon, Croque Monsieur and Croque Madame, Ricotta Cavatelli, Roasted Seabass, Fish and Chips and more.

Soups and appetizers provide comfort food favorites, including the French Onion Soup, Tomato Bisque, Steak or Salmon Tartare, Escargot, Duck in a Jar, Mac and Cheese, Chickpea Fries, and PEI Mussels, among other treats, as well as salads, sides and decadent desserts.

Call 631-907-2772 or visit villagebistroeh.com for more info, including the complete menu.