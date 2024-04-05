Welcoming April & Resolving the Time Change Problem

(Getty Images)

APRIL

So now, it’s all over, winter. And as they say, March came in like a lion and went out like a lamb. But this year, it didn’t seem to work like that. March came in like a warthog and out like a giraffe. That’s global warming for ya.

TIME CHANGE

I’m always thinking of new ideas that could lead to a big new business. And as the end of winter approached, I got another idea.

A few weeks earlier, we had to go all around the house changing the clocks back from daylight savings time to standard time. It’s a big problem. Our stove has a clock. Our coffee maker has a clock. There’s clocks on our bedroom night tables, on the mantle in the living room — clocks all over.

My idea is to found the TwoClock Company. Our slogan is “buy one get one free.” And so, when you make a purchase, what you get will be two identical clocks, side by side, but one set to standard time and the other daylight savings time.

These clocks will come in a zippered case. Keep the standard time clocks in the case during daylight savings time, then, when the time needs to change, walk around the house with the case opened and swap the clocks. Now the daylight savings time clocks are in the case.

Store the case in your closet for the next time. Next to the black right-hand leather glove collection.