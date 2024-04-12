West Hampton Dunes Village Mayoral Challenger Emerges

Gary Trimarchi

A West Hampton Dunes village trustee has announced his campaign to unseat the municipality’s mayor, who, with more than 30 years in the post, is considered the current longest-serving village leader on Long Island.

Gary Trimarchi said in his April 3 campaign announcement that it is time for a change in leadership from West Hampton Dunes Village Mayor Gary Vegliant, who has led the locality since 1994, shortly after it was founded to help it rebuild in the wake of a nor’easter that devastated the barrier island community.

“West Hampton Dunes needs a fresh perspective and new vision for the future,” said Trimarchi, who is running on the Dunes Improvement Party line. “I live here and can 100% ensure that every person in this village will have access to me, the work that I will do on their behalf and the opportunity to contribute their ideas.”

Vegliant’s three-decade tenure falls short of the record-setting 48 years in office set by the late Lattingtown Village Mayor Clarence Michalis, who stepped down in 2017 and whose New York State record for longest-serving mayor was later broken by the mayor of Lake George. Vegliant often runs unopposed for re-election, which is not uncommon in the 10 East End villages.

Trimarchi, who has lived in the village for 25 years, touted his credentials as serving two decades on the village board, including 12 years as a deputy mayor. He said his priorities are improving transparency, setting term limits, relocating village hall to the heart of the community, protecting local beaches and upgrading the village’s technical infrastructure.

“Our current village technology is archaic,” he said. “It’s 2024 and people expect and deserve more accessibility to the right information, in the right format from their preferred electronic device.”

Vegliant was not immediately available for comment. The village will hold its election on June 25.